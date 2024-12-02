ICICI Bank, Amazon launch credit card with reward points

In terms of features, the card offers rewards points for digitally savvy customers. The card will enable Amazon Prime members to earn 5% reward points on shopping on Amazon.in. Other customers get 3% reward points. They also earn 2% reward points on spends at Amazon Pay partner merchants across categories such as food delivery, utility payments, movie ticketing and much more.

As the card is available exclusively on Visa, customers also earn rewards at millions of merchant locations throughout India where Visa cards are accepted. The reward points carry other industry-first benefits too: they are uncapped and do not expire. Customers will also get fuel surcharge waivers, No-cost EMI offers & surprise bonus points during sale events on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay partner merchants.