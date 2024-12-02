Iceland retailer ranked UKs best online supermarket - survey

With 77%, the UK supermarket chain earned the highest score among online supermarkets for the first time, according to a survey conducted by Which?, a magazine from the Consumer’s Association, ecommercenews.eu reports. The relatively new online service outranked more experienced rivals such as Waitrose or Ocado.

Which? voted Iceland for the premier position based on factors like easiness to find products in said store, what the availability is of convenient delivery slots, substitutions, the drivers’ service, value for money and an overall customer score. Which? asked 7,009 members of the public in November 2015 about their online shopping at Asda, Island, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose Deliver.

The survey reveals: “For Iceland, its prices stand out. It offers better value than any other online supermarket, according to shoppers, and also gets full marks for its offers. Shoppers really like that the value for money extends to delivery, which is free when you spend GBP 35 or more – less than any other supermarket requires you to pay to get free delivery.”