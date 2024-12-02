Iceland Post launches parcel locker network nationally

The machines will be available in Iceland’s largest cities but also at petrol stations and are offering Icelanders from smaller towns the same 24/7 delivery convenience, postandparcel.info reports.

The terminals have been supplied and installed by the Integer.pl Group, owner of InPost and a global supplier of automation services for ecommerce. The latest version of the Integer.pl supplied APM offers customers of Icelandic post collection services with the use of QR codes.