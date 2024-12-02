Iccrea chooses Appian automation platform to serve 4.2 mln Italian customers

In order to enhance customer support and service delivery, while reducing complexity and manual tasks associated with regulatory compliance, Iccrea will roll out a number of applications on Appian.

These will include accounts payable approval, fraud management, IT support, new product introduction, and management of banking, financial and retail insurance products in compliance with the European Product Oversight Governance (POG) regulation.

Iccrea and the BCCs in the group serve 4.2 million customers, with around 2,650 branches across 1,700 Italian municipalities – making it the country’s fourth largest banking group by assets under management.