ICC-UNCTAD partnership drives forward trade initiative in Brazil

The memorandum of understanding signed between International Chamber of Commerce Brazil and The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development formalises their cooperation within the Intelligent Tech and Trade Initiative. Deploying fast-emerging technology in the trade sector was a headline issue at The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s E-Commerce Week in April 2018.

Under the agreement, The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and International Chamber of Commerce Brazil will cooperate in a range of capacity-building, training, research and analysis activities.

The Intelligent Tech and Trade Initiative is now entering its second phase after publishing a study looking at the applicability of technology in various scenarios. The collaboration with The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development is meant to explore the use of AI and blockchain in multilateral negotiations.