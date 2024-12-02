ICC UK, The London Institute of Banking & Finance to promote trade finance

The partnership will see the start of collaborative technical panels and seminars throughout 2019, as well as greater access to training for members through the ICC Academy and the The London Institute of Banking & Finance’s workshops.

As the shift to paperless trade is coming to the forefront, it is essential that bodies such as ICC and The London Institute of Banking & Finance work together to make the transition as smooth as possible, ICC United Kingdom representatives have stated.

ICC United Kingdom and The London Institute of Banking & Finance aim to reach a new pool of individuals and institutions to promote the need for digital trade.