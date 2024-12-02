ICBC, National Bank of Cambodia team up for CNY clearing services

ICBC will provide CNY clearing services, including CNY account management, interbank clearing, cross-border clearing and liquidity support, through its Phnom Penh branch. It is a strategic step for the CNY internationalization process and for the expansion of China’s offshore CNY business beyond Hong Kong, where more than 80% of CNY trade settlement transactions are handled.

Cambodia is the third country which has recognized ICBC as a CNY clearing bank, following Singapore and Laos.

ICBC reports to have handled nearly USD 807.91 billion worth of cross-border CNY transactions since 2009, and in 2013 the transactions exceeded 2.1 trillion CNY.