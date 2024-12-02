ICA Gruppen develops proprietary digital platform in Sweden

Moreover, ICA tests its platform in four ICA branded stores, ICA Nära Boxholm, ICA Nära Fornåsa, ICA Nära Tjällmo and ICA Supermarket Åtvidaberg. For these stores, ICA will introduce either home-delivery or a click-and-collect option. The company also said that online prices may vary to persuade ICA consumers to shift to online shopping.

ICA operates over 2,300 ICA, or Rimi branded stores in Sweden, Norway as well as in the Baltic region Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Some of these stores already have an online version but on different ecommerce platforms.