IBM to develop information technology strategy for Naftogaz, in Ukraine

IBM Ukraine, with a bid of UAH 3.748 million defeated other bidders, namely Ernst & Young (E&Y) and PwC Polska, Naftogaz announced in the ProZorro e-procurement system.

The services must be provided by 31st of December 2018. The goal is to determine the level of IT maturity and ensure efficiency from investments in IT. As a result, the target operating model of the companys IT and the development roadmap should be developed, including a project portfolio, the necessary resources and portfolio management processes.

The IT analysis should be carried out for Naftogaz and its subsidiaries, namely Ukrtransgaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannya, Ukrtransnafta, Ukrspetstransgaz, Chornomornaftogaz, and Ukravtogaz.