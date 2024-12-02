IBM to acquire Apptio, augmenting insights for enterprise IT

The acquisition of Apptio will accelerate the advancement of IBM's IT automation capabilities and enable enterprise leaders to deliver enhanced business value across technology investments.











A unified view of technology spend

Organisations are digitally transforming their businesses at an increased rate, causing IT environments to expand across public and private clouds, with multiple service providers. To manage this dramatic increase in complexity, clients are turning to Apptio's solutions for integrated and simplified visibility into technology spend across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, labour, and associated resources.

Apptio, together with IBM's IT automation software and it's watsonx AI platform, will help businesses around the world manage and optimise enterprise IT spend and derive tangible financial value and operational improvement.





Apptio’s core offering

Apptio facilitates enterprise leaders to manage technology spend and direct investments to high-value cloud innovation and digital transformation. The company has three core offerings, all delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) – ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability, and Apptio Targetprocess:

ApptioOne: Hybrid cloud spend management and optimisation capabilities to analyse, optimise, and plan IT spend and value. ApptioOne is used to establish repeatable and accurate planning and financial management processes, delivering actionable insights around cost and utilisation, while benchmarking against industry peers for continuous optimisation;

Apptio Cloudability: Public cloud spend management visibility and optimisation capabilities, connecting multi-cloud and SaaS infrastructure with cloud financial management best practices to maximise the value of clients' cloud strategy;

Apptio Targetprocess: Agile investment planning capabilities to align development resources to business outcomes, plan, and track value delivery for projects or products.





Facilitating optimised financial investments

Officials from Apptio explained that technology is changing business at a fast rate. To capitalise on these changes, it is essential to optimise investments which drive better business value, and Apptio does just that. Apptio's offerings combined with IBM's IT automation software and watsonx AI platform, gives clients a comprehensive approach to optimise and manage all of their technology investments.

Apptio and the performance optimisation and observability capabilities of IBM's IT automation software like Turbonomic, Instana, and AIOps, will give clients a 360-degree technology business management platform, providing a ‘virtual command centre’ for spend management and optimisation stretching across their entire technology landscape. In addition, Apptio will bring to IBM USD 450 billion of anonymised IT spend data, unlocking new insights for clients and partners.