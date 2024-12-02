IBM Services, Bank of the Philippine Islands sign USD 260 mln agreement

IBM will provide digital development capabilities to support BPI’s digital transformation – including online, mobile apps, ATMs, CAMs (Cash Accept Machines), and branches – as well as IT infrastructure services to support an agile IT and hybrid cloud.

As part of the Digital Experience Solution, IBM and BPI have also designed an IT environment that supports an open API economy strategy that utilises the bank’s data to create customer applications and services.

The agreement will help to achieve some of the bank’s digital transformation goals, which include upgrades for bank branches with new technology as well as other financial services apps for customers.