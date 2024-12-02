IBM rolls out Pinpoint Verify to support digital identity trust

The Trusteer Pinpoint suite provides multiple security and fraud protection capabilities that have been expanding in recent years. Similar to the other products in the Pinpoint suite, Pinpoint Verify is a cloud, microservices-based offering for easy deployment. Pinpoint Verify also has a publicly available mobile app for iOS and Android, as well as an SDK available on GitHub to integrate authentication into custom mobile apps.

The announcement was coupled with a report release which provides context for why digital identity trust is needed. Titled ‘Preserving Trust in Digital Services’, the survey was put together with Javelin.

Among the primary findings of the study is that financial institutions reported that just 50% of consumers believe mobile banking is secure. Furthermore, respondents to the Javelin survey indicated that more than one in five (22.8%) of their users are failing authentication, and for a significant portion of respondents (13%), that number goes as high as over 40% failure rates.