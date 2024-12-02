IBM purchases blockchain testing service

The new service is meant to help business test and secure their private blockchains. Blockchains are distributed ledgers or databases, which use a peer-to-peer network in order to transfer information using ‘blocks’ and computer nodes. Moreover, blockchain underpins cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and many other applications, including smart contracts, e-payments, microtransactions, legal services, supply chains, and more.

The IBM Blockchain Testing Service is available now, and it tests both the ledger and the products based on it. The solution will examine aspects, such as the blockchain code, public key infrastructure, applications, physical hardware, and hyperledgers. It will also check the way permissions for adding or altering information on the blockchain are managed, it will look at password policies, as well as search for flaws in smart contracts.