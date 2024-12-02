IBM, Monitise to deliver cloud-based mobile commerce solutions

Under the agreement, the expansion of the alliance is set to bring together the IBM MobileFirst portfolio of offerings as well as IBM’s financial services and retail industry expertise with Monitise’s mobile banking and payments functionalities.

Financial institutions are set to have access to data analytics to provide customers targeted services such as in-store engagement and location-based offerings. Financial services providers are set to be able to deploy new digital and mobile money solutions.

In recent news, Monitise has been selected as technology partner for Yaap Shopping, a Spanish mobile commerce service launched by the alliance of CaixaBank, Santander and Telefónica.