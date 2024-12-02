IBM launches app to improve order management

With a single, real-time view of inventory tracking and all available-to-promise inventory across the entire fulfillment network, companies can optimize order management processes. IBM Inventory Visibility provides a single view of inventory across disparate systems and silos to more consistently meet customer expectations. Inventory ROI can be maximized by tracking the demand for inventory turns to customise safety stock by location – and get cross-channel insights to better balance inventory.

The cloud-based IBM Inventory Visibility is engineered to detect fluctuations in demand and auto-scales without IT support even in high-browse volume businesses to support peak usage or holiday demand. Designed to integrate with existing order management or ERP systems as well as new sales channels, it does not require long or expensive IT initiatives thereby accelerating the time to innovate and exceed business goals. The open architecture is designed to allow IT resources to make software changes and quickly deploy without significant up-front investment and to decrease time to value.