IBM, Dream Payments to help FIs adopt mobile tech

Financial institutions have been slow to bring new products to market due to legacy systems and heavy regulations. As Dream Payments provides a solution that allows businesses to sell from anywhere and accept payments from any tablet or mobile device, the goal is to help SMBs and financial institutions deliver mobile solutions faster.

Specifically, IBM and Dream Payments are rolling out Dream Payments Cloud to US financial institutions. Dream Payments Cloud is a scalable platform that enables financial institutions to provide business customers with secure mobile and digital payment services. Delivered via the IBM Cloud, financial institutions can avoid investing in the expensive and lengthy IT projects required to build these services in-house.

For example, financial institutions can leverage Dream Payments’ offering to rapidly launch solutions that work with emerging payment technologies like mobile wallets, CHIP cards, and contactless payments.

Dream Payments also plans to leverage IBM Managed Security Services, including IBM QRadar on Cloud, a network security intelligence and analytics offering to help detect and take action against cybersecurity attacks and network breaches and improve their response to incidents.

In 2016, Dream Payments launched a Moncton office to support its growth in the US and Canada. The company also raised a USD 10 million Series A to focus on its US expansion.