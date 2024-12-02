IBM considers buying Revel Systems

According to Bloomberg, the acquire may not happen until after trials of Revels iPad-based point-of-sale system are completed later in 2016 and that talks are at an early stage.

Revel was founded in 2010 by Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra and has 750employees. It offers software through subscriptions that handle POS functions, also it helps manage employee scheduling, payroll, inventory and accounting.

Revel is San Francisco-based and has raised about USD 127 million, according to Crunchbase, with its last round coming in 2015 when it was valued at more than USD 500 million. Sales of tech companies are picking up as the number of funding deals and valuations have dropped.

Investors in the company include Roth Capital Partners, DCM Ventures, Rothenberg Ventures and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.