IBM, Bell ID, Everlink assist Interac widen Apple Pay availability in Canada

This announcement follows Apple Pay’s launch for Interac debit cards in May 2016. Interac can be used with Apple Pay to buy goods and services across Canada in stores that already accept contactless payments.

Apple Pay is available to all active Interac debit cards issued by BMO, CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank and TD. Customers debit card does not have to be an Interac Flash enabled card. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch. Customers need to add their debit card to the Apple Wallet to make mobile payments.

In addition, customer payment card details are not stored on the device or Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element of the supported Apple device.

Each Apple Pay transaction is also validated with a unique token (a dynamic security code). For Interac debit cardholders, this validation process occurs using the Interac TSP. The Interac TSP service was developed in collaboration with IBM, a global mobile and cloud computing, Bell ID, a global provider of tokenization software for mobile payments, and Everlink, a integrated payment solutions and services provider.