IBM, Banca Carige launch digital transformation venture

The initiative - named Dock - will be rolled-out across Carige’s 500 branches that serve more than one million clients, providing Carige with the technology needed to respond to evolving business needs.

The planned solutions will seek to reduce costs by transforming the bank’s technological infrastructure, create a new generation bank, automate branch processes and focus on new business opportunity.

Further, IBM and Carige are also aiming to help Dock expand industry digital and cloud functionalities in the long term.