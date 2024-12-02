Iberia airlines now accepts UnionPay cards online

This integration enables tourists to book flights and make payments using UnionPay cards through Iberia Airlines' official website and app. This new payment option supplements Iberia's existing methods, offering enhanced security and efficiency for online transactions.

Having operated for nearly a century, Iberia Airlines now serves 26 domestic and 64 international destinations across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, facilitating convenient travel for tourists worldwide. Meanwhile, UnionPay's extensive global coverage ensures cardholders have access to diverse payment scenarios worldwide.

With billions of cards issued globally, UnionPay is a significant player in the card payment network and is particularly popular in the Chinese and Asian markets. This partnership with UnionPay further expands Iberia Airlines' reach to the Asian customer base in the Euro Zone.





About the companies

Iberia Airlines has been operating for over 96 years, connecting people globally. It is part of the International Airline Group and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. Recognized as a leading carrier between Europe and Latin America, Iberia serves fifty countries from Madrid airport, its primary hub. Beyond passenger services, Iberia is involved in air freight, aircraft maintenance, and airport handling services.

UnionPay International collaborates with over 2,500 partners globally to serve the world's largest cardholder base. With acceptance at over 70 million merchants in 181 countries and regions, UnionPay extends its reach beyond the Chinese Mainland, encompassing over 38 million merchants and 1.76 million ATMs globally.





UnionPay’s expansion

As of early 2024, The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has revealed a strategic alliance with UnionPay, with the goal of implementing contactless payment solutions in the area. This collaboration aims to position NBO as one of the pioneering banks in Oman to adopt UnionPay services, enabling all its terminals to accept contactless payments. This advancement will empower cardholders to utilize their mobile wallet, mobile banking app, or contactless cards for purchasing goods and services.

Furthermore, Standard Bank, headquartered in South Africa, has joined forces with UnionPay to launch ecommerce acceptance across multiple African countries.

The objective of this partnership is to streamline ecommerce transactions for UnionPay International (UPI) cardholders across Standard Bank Group's online platforms. Leveraging UnionPay's reputation for providing cost-effective and secure payment solutions, this collaboration aims to extend convenient services to an increasingly diverse global community of UnionPay cardholders and merchants.