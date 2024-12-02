Ibanera partners with FIS to launch prepaid card program

This initiative is designed to provide flexible, secure, and convenient payment solutions that cater to a wide range of needs, from managing business expenses to simplifying everyday transactions for individuals.

The prepaid card program leverages Visa’s global payment network, enabling users to make payments wherever Visa is accepted. Key features include instant card issuance, allowing users to receive virtual or physical prepaid cards immediately, and support for multi-currency transactions, making the cards suitable for both domestic and international use.





The program caters to diverse use cases such as payroll management, travel expenses, and government disbursements. Businesses can customize the prepaid cards with their logos, creating branded solutions that enhance customer loyalty. Additionally, tokenized cards compatible with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay ensure seamless and secure mobile payment options for tech-savvy users.

Representatives of Ibanera highlighted their enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing that the partnership with FIS is a significant step toward delivering innovative, secure, and accessible financial tools tailored to the needs of modern consumers and businesses.

FIS, with its extensive experience in the prepaid sector, has processed over 21.1 billion US card and money movement transactions annually. Their expertise ensures the program delivers high-quality services tailored to market demands.

The Ibanera prepaid card program includes a comprehensive online portal, allowing users to monitor and manage transactions in real-time for better financial oversight. Funding options like Fedwire, ACH Direct Deposit, and Visa ReadyLink further enhance accessibility, making the program a versatile solution for US residents and businesses alike.