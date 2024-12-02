Ibanera partners with FedNow





Following this announcement, Ibenera will have the possibility to provide real-time payments in the region of the US with the Federal Reserve’s FedNow network, aiming to provide optimised and modern payments nationwide. The collaboration represents an important step into Ibanera’s API drive banking ecosystem development, with the aim of providing businesses and fintechs with fast and secure transactions, available 24/7/365.

In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Ibanera represents a digital banking platform that was developed in order to focus on its commitment to delivering secure and optimised financial solutions to clients and partners. With a footprint extended to multiple areas around the world, as well as regulatory compliance across several jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to prioritise its development, as well as the acceleration and growth of the overall fintech landscape. The Federal Reserve’s FedNow Service is an instant payments infrastructure that was built to allow participating banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to send and receive transactions quickly on behalf of their clients and collaborators.

With the overall digital payment landscape in the region of the US experiencing exponential development at the moment, Ibanera’s integration into the FedNow service is expected to amplify its fintech expertise, as well as allow it to provide optimised and secure solutions to its US-based clientele.

At the same time, as a fintech firm within the FedNow network, Ibanera is set to provide a robust and comprehensive infrastructure that will prioritisie security and compliance. This process is expected to instill in users and customers more confidence and trust in the process of engaging in swift and efficient transactions.



