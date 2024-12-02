IATAI extends Visa Checkout online and in-store via mobile payments solution

Visa Checkout is an online checkout service from Visa that allows customers to make purchases quickly and easily from their smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC. Only a username and password are required to pay with Visa Checkout, eliminating the need to re-enter shipping and billing addresses.

onepocket enables Visa Checkout to be used not only online, but also in-store and can combine several payment methods in a single checkout. Furthermore, it can be used to pay not only with debit and credit cards but also with reward points, as well as to redeem gift points and access exclusive benefits.

Within onepocket, customers can access handy mCard, a mobile protection and benefits card that provides global access to hotel and transportation discounts, trip cancellation insurance, emergency medical coverage, theft protection, data protection and other services, for a small fee. The platform has more than eight million users and can be used with 57,000 merchants and other service providers, 17,000 hospitals and 8,000 doctor networks worldwide, as well as 14 Latin American and Caribbean financial institutions.

onepocket is part of the Handy U Visa app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.