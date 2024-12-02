



Considering the current environment, where many markets have adjusted their regulations to allow merchants to accept payment from consumers leveraging direct, A2A transfers, airlines started to increasingly use this payment method to meet the needs of their customers and minimise the overall cost of transactions. The collaboration between IATA and Outpayce is set to enable airlines to accept payments conducted with IATA Pay via Outpayce’s Xchange Payments Platform (XPP).











IATA and Outpayce’s plans for supporting airlines

Through this partnership, IATA and Outpayce’s A2A payment service is set to enable travellers to select their bank or scan a QR code when they reach checkout on an airline’s website. Following a request for a transfer from the passenger’s account, conducted by using the payment and bank details or the QR code’s approval, IATA settles the funds with the airline the subsequent day. When commenting on the news, representatives from IATA highlighted that A2A payments have risen in popularity, as they can provide a simplified experience for the customers and an opportunity for airlines to lower the cost of payment acceptance. By partnering with Outpayce and leveraging its solutions, IATA enables airlines using XPP to accept IATA Pay while still benefiting from its platform’s orchestration, analytics, and reporting features.



At the time of the announcement Philippines Airlines was among the first carriers to implement IATA Pay via Outpayce’s XPP, with the company mentioning that this system enables it to accept a wider range of payment methods utilised by travellers across the international markets it serves. In addition, Philippines Airlines is set to be able to access several payment options and partners via XPP, as well as detailed analytics on the performance of payment flows and bank-end reconciliation support.



Moreover, officials from Outpayce underlined their company’s commitment to assisting travel firms in expanding their acceptance of payment methods via a single connection to XPP. Also, by simplifying how partners connect to XPP leveraging self-service APIs, Outpayce aims to broaden this choice even further.

As an alternative A2A form of payment, IATA Pay allows travellers to pay for their air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account. By utilising the new A2A rails and regulations provided by countries such as India, the Netherlands, Brazil, and the Philippines, the solution, which is currently available in over 30 regions, aims to optimise the security and efficiency of payments, whilst minimising payment acceptance costs.