Leveraging i2c’s plug-and-play payment APIs, Marygold & Co. will build out its ‘Spend Now Checking’ and ‘Money Pool Savings’ interfaces to enable cardholders to control spending and save money. Payments will be processed on the Mastercard network, and cardholders will be backed by a fraud management network designed on i2c’s platform.

The Marygold & Co. Contactless Debit Mastercard programme will authenticate payments with no signature or PIN required and enable real-time payments to anyone in the US with just an email or mobile number. The Money Pool Savings Account programme will offer unlimited, savings accounts with automated funding, and goal setting features. Marygold & Co. will follow the US roll out of its debit and savings programmes by expanding into other global markets within the coming years.

In addition to debit and savings services, Marygold & Co. will offer their clients investment solutions with portfolios of fixed income and equity Exchange-Traded Funds that align with client-specific goals, ‘PayAnyone’ capability to send money to friends and family anywhere in the US, and payroll deposits up to two days early requiring no minimums or credit checks. Marygold & Co. will offer Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay Support, as well as contactless bracelets and key fobs.