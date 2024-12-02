



Through this move, i2C and Mastercard intend to allow issuers to deliver a simplified selection between debit, credit, prepaid, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) from a single credential. The news comes just a week after Mastercard rolled out Mastercard One Credential, a single digitally connected credential providing clients with multiple options to pay. With this move, Mastercard’s customers were set to be able to utilise One Credential to pick the payment options, including debit, instalments, prepaid, or credit, that suited their needs best.











The solution was developed with multiple customers and partners, including Bendigo and Adelaide Bank group, Episode Six, Galileo Financial Technologies, i2c, Lithic, Marqeta, and Wio Bank.





i2c and Mastercard’s partnership

As a global provider of configurable banking and payment solutions, i2c leverages building block technology to enable clients to efficiently create, launch, and manage a set of services for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programmes. The company focuses on facilitating flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. i2c has been a Mastercard collaborator since 2005, with the company recently being named as a processing partner for the latter’s Product Express fintech enablement programme. Both Mastercard and i2c highlighted their commitment to continuing to work together on offering payment flexibility to consumers and issuers.

Furthermore, by becoming an issuing processing partner for Mastercard One Credential, i2c is set to enable its consumers to select their preferred payment option, such as prepaid, debit, credit, and instalments, via a simplified digital experience. For instance, if a user has both a credit and debit account from the same issuer, they can create rules that enable them to leverage One Credential and automatically route specific types of transactions to the appropriate underlying account.