i2c partners with Karty to roll out Digital Visa Wallet in Qatar

Leveraging i2c’s payments platform, Karty’s mobile wallet will provide Visa-branded digital cards, enabling instant, cashless P2P transactions on the Visa network. The mobile wallet will also feature data-backed financial management tools to facilitate users to master budgeting while gaining transparency into their spending habits across a range of categories.

The startup is set to be regulated by Qatar Central Bank Sandbox, once fully operational, and in addition to the QFTH and QSTP, it is backed by the Research Development Innovation Sector of Qatar Foundation, Qatar Financial Centre, and Qatar Development Bank.

Karty company officials stated that i2c’s payments platform allowed them to design an intuitive mobile wallet that works to simplify both budgeting and spending for residents in Qatar. They chose i2c as their issuer processing partner because of their reliability, security, and experience within the payments industry.