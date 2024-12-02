i2c facilitates expansion in the US for Euro Asia Pay's Hero Financials

Euro Asia Pay’s proprietary suite of parental control features complement i2c’s customisable ‘plug-and-play’ platform to offer payment solutions for families across the United States. The product features a mobile application with a built-in budgeting tool, savings function, contactless payments, and security backed by third-party encryption. Transfers are sent in real time and funds can be used in-store or online, where users have access to contactless and chip payments.

I2c officials said that they partnered with Euro Asia Pay because they empower the next generation to gain financial literacy, practice healthy spending habits, and develop lifelong personal finance skills under the supervision of their guardians.