i2c expands business in the Asian Pacific region with a new office in Singapore

The new office will house product, client services and business development staff.

i2cs solutions cover prepaid, debit, credit and emerging commerce by offering a single global processing platform with integrated mobile and loyalty capabilities. It is aimed at issuers in the travel, virtual, mobile, corporate and government prepaid products in the Asia Pacific region.

I2c already has agreements with clients in Japan, China, the Philippines and Australia and new clients are coming on board across the region.

The companies announced in November 2013 a formal alliance to support prepaid market growth in a number of global markets, including Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

i2c provides the infrastructure for financial institutions, corporations, brands and governments around the world which need to launch and manage payment and commerce products. i2cs global, cloud-based platform supports prepaid, debit or credit program in plastic, virtual or mobile form.

Clients on 6 continents use the i2c platform to build differentiated payment products and services that meet unique customer needs.