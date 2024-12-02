i2c digitalises Majid Al Futtaim's rewards ecosystem with SHAREPay





This development is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE rewards programme, a loyalty system available across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, which enables its members to ‘Pay, Earn, and Redeem’ points in just one tap.







Earning and spending points with one digital wallet

Supported by i2c’s SaaS platform, SHAREPay is the first of its kind digital wallet in the MENA region, which enables SHARE members to link up to 10 existing debit and credit cards to a single digital card, significantly increasing flexibility and purchasing power for the user.

This digital wallet provides consumers instant earning and burning of SHARE points across the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem. Customers can now pay via their linked card or use their SHARE points by simply tapping on any POS terminals across Majid Al Futtaim’s locations.

Commenting on the partnership, i2c’s officials stated that their technology was designed to augment companies like Majid Al Futtaim go to market with differentiated products like SHAREPay. These solutions equip retail with reliability and flexibility.





i2c’s earlier incursion into the MENA market

In March 2020, i2c announced support of Apple Pay for Najm Prepaid cardholders. This was done in partnership with its client Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAF)/Najm. This implementation has raised awareness for the payment provider’s services, global agile tech, APIs, and reputation.

Digital transformation has been an important part of serving the needs of customers. Majid al Futtaim was looking forward to expand working with i2c to deliver a seamless payment solution while leveraging their processing platform with the SHAREPay card and mobile app.

The two companies have worked together since 2015, and this partnership looks to continue expanding digital payment use cases throughout the region.