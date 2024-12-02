i2c, CardFlex Japan, Shinsei Bank to launch a prepaid card in Japan

i2c is set to serve as prepaid processor, CardFlex Japan as program manager and Shinsei Bank, working closely with its holding company APLUS as BIN sponsor for the program.

The Tay Two Visa prepaid card is set to provide Japanese consumers with a payment option that combines cash with card payments. Consumers are set to be able to load money onto the cards online and via mobile app and make payments online or in person anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

i2c is a provider of traditional, mobile and emerging payment processing solutions to blue chip clients worldwide, and already works with some of Visa’s prepaid issuers and partners in more than 10 markets

Founded in May 2012, CardFlex Japan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tay Two Corporation, a Japanese public company which runs retail businesses in Japan, in order to bring prepaid products to Japanese consumers. It is the exclusive licensee in Japan of CardFlex, a technology-based financial services company dedicated to providing consumers with prepaid card solutions and merchant processing services.

