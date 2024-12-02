i2c and Swell enable financial inclusion with new financial products

Built on i2c’s platform, Swell’s Shoreline API infrastructure enables tight integration and instant funds transfer between deposit accounts, credit, and other financial products. i2c will power Swell’s debit and credit products so that Swell customers can move their money within the platform.

In a community survey conducted by Swell, the fintech found that 99% of those polled did not feel that traditional banks helped them proactively make smart financial moves such as reducing debt, increasing income, and making investments. In addition, 94% trusted financial advice from Twitter over their banks.

i2c company officials stated that together with Swell, they believe in technology to accelerate financial inclusion, and this is a step toward providing equal access to financial products for customers of all types.