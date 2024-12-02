i2c and Access Finance launch Juzt Digital credit card in the US





This expansion aims to offer US consumers better access to unsecured credit and financial tools designed to improve financial health.











The Juzt Digital Credit Card program is built on i2c’s unified global banking and payments platform, offering an unsecured credit card option. The program is designed to assist consumers in building or improving their credit history without the need for collateral. This initiative provides a more inclusive approach by catering to those in the subprime credit category or individuals seeking to establish a solid credit record.





Objective of the partnership

The collaboration between i2c and Access Finance aligns with a shared mission to increase financial inclusion by offering accessible credit solutions. The Juzt Digital Credit Card is positioned as a practical tool for consumers at various stages of their financial journey, providing opportunities to manage credit responsibly and improve financial stability.

In partnership with The Bank of Missouri as the issuing bank, the Juzt card is designed to fill a significant gap in the US credit market. By focusing on credit-building opportunities, the program is set to support those who may not have access to traditional credit cards, thereby promoting financial empowerment across diverse consumer groups.

With the Juzt Digital Credit Card now fully operational in the US, the ongoing partnership between i2c and Access Finance highlights the importance of providing accessible credit options. This collaboration supports the broader goal of creating a financially inclusive future, offering a simple, digital-first solution for consumers to improve their credit standing and financial well-being.

The demand for accessible credit solutions is growing in the US market, especially for consumers with limited or subprime credit histories. Digital-first financial products, such as the Juzt Digital Credit Card, have gained popularity due to their ability to offer flexible, lower-risk alternatives to traditional credit cards, enabling consumers to access credit-building tools that can improve their financial futures.