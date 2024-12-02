i-payout launches real-time payments service in the US and Canada

The company’s instant payout service, which allows for payments to be settled almost instantaneously, is facilitating payments, transfers, and payments distribution. Traditional real-time payment solutions rely on the recipient having to purchase and activate a company-issued prepaid card and then load funds from the wallet onto the card, as per the press release.

i-payout’s new service is aimed at customers across industry verticals within the gig economy such as direct sales. Company officials stated that their clients are more competitive when their employees, agents, and distributors can be paid instantly, on-demand, and at any-time.

With experience serving the direct sales industry and gig economy, i-payout has established itself as a provider of custom-tailored commission payout solutions. Its tailored payment disbursement and collection solution enables seamless API integration payments worldwide.