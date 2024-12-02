I Hate Receipts and Ingenico partner to offer Contactless HD receipts





As an Ingenico PPaaS partner, IHR expands its reach worldwide to connect retailers and merchants with their customers by turning every receipt into a customer interaction, utilising Contactless HD Receipts. Merchants can now stay connected to customers well beyond the cash register through consumers' mobile devices with personalised offers that drive repeat purchases, customer loyalty, and retention.











Caring for the environment by eliminating physical receipts

According to the two companies, the use of receipts in the United States leads to the depletion of more than three million trees and about 9 billion gallons of water annually. To address these environmental issues, the adoption of advanced mobile POS technology such as Ingenico's AXIUM payment terminals allows for easy integration with any website, enabling customers to conveniently register and log into their accounts.

By utilising the analytics obtained from these integrated systems, businesses can efficiently monitor the performance of individual stores and obtain high-quality data. This empowers them to make well-informed business decisions while reducing their ecological footprint.

Executives from IHR said that as consumers continue to demand convenient shopping experiences, and merchants seek better engagement with those consumers, IHR answers with their Contactless HD Receipts sent directly from the checkout terminal to their consumer-facing app. They believe that by providing their mobile-first receipt capabilities through Ingenico's PPaaS, they can improve the in-store and omnichannel shopping experience, while also augmenting every consumer with all their purchase data in one place and at their fingertips.

Ingenico’s officials expressed their excitement about partnering with I Hate Receipts (IHR) and joining the PPaaS network. They believe this collaboration will bring about a transformative phase in digital receipts, aligning with IHR's dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences. PPaaS aims to deliver innovative in-store checkout experiences that go beyond payments to boost customer engagement. Ingenico sees IHR as a valuable addition to their range of services, enabling them to offer these solutions to their clients, including banks, acquirers, and ISVs, for implementation across their merchant networks.





Accessing the new solution

Merchants, banks, ISV's and other fintech partners can access IHR's innovative digital receipt technology via API. Using the IHR SDK will enable partners to offer a customised, branded receipt for consumers that is clickable, shareable, and interactive. The included APIs are available for mobile and web developers and provide an interactive high-resolution receipt directly from the merchant's platform to the consumer's mobile device, eliminating the need for paper or emailed receipts.

