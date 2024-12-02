Hyundai, Xevo partner on in-vehicle payments

The Hyundai Blue Link connected-car technology will soon let drivers find and pay for coffee, gas and parking without having to pull out their smartphone.

Xevo develops technology for the automotive industry. Their most well-known product is Xevo Market, a merchant-to-driver commerce platform that uses the vehicles infotainment screen. Launched at launched at the end of 2017 the solution is available in millions of vehicles.

Initially, Market will let Hyundai owners find and pay for coffee, fuel and parking. These services could expand to restaurant reservations, order-ahead takeout food, curbside pick-up and EV charging, all from the convenience of a Hyundai vehicle.

Xevo also will help create the Hyundai Wallet payment platform that securely stores the customers credit cards or PayPal account information. These experiences and features will comply with industry distracted driving guidelines. Some of these features may not be available when the car is being driven.