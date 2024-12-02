Hyundai Hmall introduces UnionPay online payment service

Chinese consumers will be able to purchase items on the website’s Chinese page and make payments with UnionPay debit and credit cards.

UnionPay International has been focusing on building a “Haitao Subway” since the beginning of 2014 to enable domestic cardholders to have direct access to online merchants in South Korea. Currently, UnionPay online payment has been accepted by South Korea’s online shopping malls.

In the meantime, South Korea is also the first market to launch the UnionPay card cross-border mobile payment service where UnionPay cardholders can purchase products on mobile phones, iPads and other mobile devices.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in over 140 countries with issuance in more than 30 countries.