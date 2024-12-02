The collaboration enables Hyundai Cardholders to make QR code payments through the Hyundai Card app at more than 600,000 merchants across the country. The initiative is intended to improve payment convenience for travellers and streamline transactions at various locations, including retail stores, restaurants, and street markets.

Expanding global payment capabilities

Through this integration, Hyundai Card users visiting Taiwan will be able to access LINE Pay’s network seamlessly. When launching the Hyundai Card app in Taiwan, users will see a menu that facilitates QR code transactions, allowing them to scan or present barcodes at participating businesses. Additionally, the Hyundai Card app will feature a map highlighting shops and restaurants that accept LINE Pay, providing travellers with easy access to payment-friendly locations and travel recommendations.

A Hyundai Card representative stated that the company views this partnership as part of its strategy to improve global payment accessibility. The official noted that Hyundai Card remains committed to expanding its services internationally and exploring further opportunities in the fintech sector.

Hyundai Card has already taken steps to improve overseas payment convenience for its users. The company has supported EMV contactless payments since 2017, offering compatibility with the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) standard. While the Korean payment landscape has been slow to adopt this technology, Hyundai Card has ensured that all its issued cards are equipped with EMV functionality, allowing for secure and efficient international transactions.

Beyond payments, Hyundai Card provides various travel-related services. It collaborates with institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), offering the MoMA Pass, which grants free entry for up to three individuals. The company is also expanding its partnerships with museums in Japan and brands in the travel and retail industries.