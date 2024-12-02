HyperWallet unveils direct-to-bank payment services in Malaysia and Chile

hyperWALLET will enable direct-to-bank transfers in both countries in local currency, within 2-3 business days. Powered by hyperWALLETs global payment platform and extensive financial networks, corporations will be able to make mass payouts while providing payees with in-country payment options.

hyperWALLET delivers payment technologies to organizations who require a way to access or leverage the global financial network. hyperWALLET’s activity covers sectors including financial services, business and government.

In March 2014, hyperWALLET has entered an agreement with US-based online loyalty and reward program solutions provider Karrot for prepaid card services.