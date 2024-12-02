Hyperwallet to facilitate mass payment distribution for Wordapp.com

Wordapp.com is a content processing platform that helps online businesses to scale their content needs. The company will harness Hyperwallets development tools and widget integration to embed payout functionality directly into its platform, delivering a streamlined experience for its global community of freelance writers.

While Wordapp.com was preparing to launch in 2015, the company had planned to distribute freelancer payouts within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) through a local bank, with all other payments to be handled by another payment provider. When Wordapp.com discovered Hyperwallets global payout capabilities, though, the company opted to make Hyperwallet its main payout partner.

Through this new integration, Wordapp.com has enabled payment distribution in EUR, GBP, and USD through Hyperwallets financial network in more than 100 countries.

Hyperwallet Systems is a financial technology company that offers an online worker payout platform for financial institutions and marketplace companies. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.