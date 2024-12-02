hyperWALLET provides Global Payment Solution to Forever Living

Under the agreement, hyperWALLET’s commission payment solution provides Forever Living distributors with funds access via branded local currency prepaid cards in 3 currencies initially USD, GBP and EUR. For distributors who receive international commissions across multiple countries, funds can be deposited to a distributor’s e-wallet account. Distributors can also transfer earnings from their e-wallet to their bank account, in domestic currency.

Forever Living has launched hyperWALLET’s commission payment solution in the US and will progressively roll it out to additional global destinations, beginning with Europe.

Founded in 1978, Forever Living is a company that manufactures and distributes natural health and beauty products. Based in Scottsdale Arizona, Forever Living has a global network of over 9.5 million distributors across more than 150 countries.

hyperWALLET provides online and mobile payment, international payments, card products and financial technology services to customers in the US, Canada and internationally.

In recent news, hyperWALLET has unveiled that is integrating its payment services with the US payment services provider PayNearMe electronic cash-transaction network.