Hyperwallet partners OnFrontiers to improve freelancer-network payments

OnFrontiers connects clients seeking specific knowledge in emerging markets (South America, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa) with experts that have relevant experience in the region. Clients submit requests over the platform with details on their research topic, which OnFrontiers uses to compile a shortlist of suitable experts.

Once the client has chosen their preferred expert, OnFrontiers connects the two parties, typically over an initial phone consultation. The entire process can take as little as 24 hours. OnFrontiers serves major media outlets, multinationals, management consulting firms, investment funds, and government agencies.