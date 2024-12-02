HyperWallet launches global payout API for the digital market

The company will also begin a private beta, wherein select clients and prospects will have an opportunity to work with the Hyperwallet development team and sample the APIs ahead of the public release. This announcement marks another developmental stage in Hyperwallet’s 15-year history of outbound payment innovation.

Through the newly launched REST API offering, clients will be able to integrate Hyperwallet’s payout functionality directly into their own application or website, giving them access to the company’s full range of payment methods and global financial network. Following the private beta, Hyperwallet will give API access to a limited number of developers through the company’s new developer portal later in 2015.

Public API availability is scheduled to begin in early 2016, but interested developers can sign up at www.hyperwallet.com/api to be notified when the APIs are available.