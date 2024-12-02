Hyperwallet inks partnership with USA Media Rights

Through this alliance, USA Media Rights will continue to connect Hyperwallet with music industry organisations to improve the processing and delivery of royalty payments for recording artists, music producers, and songwriters worldwide.

Utilising Hyperwallet’s global payout network, music organisations are expected to reduce the frustrations that come with cross-border royalty payments, where payees have traditionally been subjected to high foreign exchange fees and lengthy delays.

Hyperwallet will enable international artists to quickly receive their royalties in their local currency, in addition to providing a range of diverse payout options and a self-serve online earnings portal.