hyperWallet expands operations into Nigeria

hyperWallet can now enable companies to make electronic payments to Nigerian bank accounts in the NGN currency within 1-2 business days.

Additionally, corporates can pay Nigerian citizens by using reloadable prepaid debit cards in USD, EUR or GBP.

hyperWallet delivers payment technologies to organizations which require a way to access the global financial network. The company has become a provider of online and mobile payment, international payments, card products and financial technology solutions to customers in Canada, the US and internationally since 2000.

