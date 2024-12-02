Hyperwallet expands developer toolkit with new API functionality and SDKs

More than this, Hyperwallet has launched some developer features, including software development kits (SDKs), additional API calls, and a bolstered self-serve developer portal. Hyperwallet has indicated that these new tools are intended to further expand API functionality and streamline the development process.

Hyperwallet’s SDKs will be released in the Java, PHP, and Node programming languages. The company has also enabled account balance and transaction API calls. The expansion of the developer portal includes additional step-by-step tutorials and extended documentation. Hyperwallet also revealed that it is implementing a webhook framework and prepaid card API calls for release in 2016 fall, indicating that these latest features will be the first in a long line of updates to the platform’s developer tools.

Hyperwallet will be showcasing its new developer toolkit at FinDEVr Silicon Valley in October 2016.