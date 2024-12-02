HyperPay partners with Capital Bank





Following this announcement, HyperPay signed a collaboration agreement with Capital Bank in order to deliver customers and merchants in the MENA region streamlined and secure payment gateway solutions. Throughout this partnership, the companies will focus on the acceleration of their development processes, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market.

HyperPay and Capital Bank will combine their expertise and suite of solutions in order to contribute to the development of the payment landscape, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the partnership

HyperPay represents a payment gateway provider in the MENA region, which has a focus on advanced technologies and prioritises the process of delivering optimised online payments, mobile payments, POS solutions, as well as value-added tools. This includes fraud protection and detection services, chargeback management, and data analytics.

The strategic deal between HyperPay and Capital Bank is expected to improve the online payment gateway services for merchants and collaborators alike, while also offering them access to benefits in order to develop in the industry. By using Capital Bank’s digital payment acceptance tools, HyperPay is set to deliver a secure and efficient payment gateway experience, which will solidify its commitment to provide businesses with the possibility to offer improved transaction experiences to customers.

In addition, the agreement is expected to cover three key areas in order to provide high-quality solutions to both merchants and clients. The initial focus of the partnership will be set on the overall optimisation of payment gateway services, as HyperPay and Capital Bank will be given the possibility to offer improved products that will meet the evolving requirements and needs of traders.

At the same time, the partnership will have a second focus which will prioritise the improvement of the merchant experience, in which both financial institutions will focus on the process of ensuring a user-friendly payment experience satisfaction and fostering loyalty. In addition, both parties will offer secure, efficient, and reliable transactions by incorporating Capital Bank’s digital payment acceptance solutions with HyperPay’s optimised technology.



