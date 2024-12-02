HyperPay offers STC Pay to merchants in Saudi Arabia

The integration of STC Pay allows more options for merchants to accept payments from customers who own an STC Pay wallet. The wallet can be activated on merchants websites, allowing them to accept and manage payments.

Launched in 2014, HyperPay offers a wide range of online payment processing solutions in the MENA region, backed by platforms. STC Pay enables users to manage their finances anytime, from anywhere. It enables sending, receiving, and managing money directly through a mobile app.