HyperPay acquires Sanad Cash to expand its offerings across MENA

This strategic move aims to bolster HyperPay's service offerings and solidify its standing as a comprehensive all-in-one digital solution across the MENA region. Furthermore, it represents a significant milestone in HyperPay's mission to simplify and automate financial transactions for both individuals and corporations. The payments services provider will closely collaborate with Sanad Cash in the coming months to integrate their platforms and services.











HyperPay’s officials are pleased to welcome Sanad Cash into their organisation. The acquisition aligns with their vision of offering a complete range of digital payment solutions to customers. By leveraging Sanad Cash's expense management expertise, they aim to simplify financial operations for businesses and cater to a wider range of customer needs.





Paving the way for a holistic digital payment ecosystem

By integrating Sanad Cash's services into its suite of fintech solutions, HyperPay will offer an even more comprehensive range of services. Moreover, these services will be available as a white-label solution, enabling other fintech companies to seamlessly incorporate Sanad Cash's expense management and issuing services into their own offerings.

Commenting on the acquisition, representatives from Sanad Cash said this strategic acquisition represents an opportunity for both Sanad Cash and HyperPay to build a holistic and dynamic digital payment ecosystem that addresses the ever-changing demands of users. They have continuously aimed to streamline financial procedures, enhance transparency, and optimise effectiveness for individuals and businesses alike. With the support and synergies offered by HyperPay, we are happy to propel their vision to new heights and transform it into a comprehensive digital payment hub.

HyperPay is dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction and advancing technology in order to simplify the digital payment experience and facilitate smooth transactions across various industries. With a presence in seven countries and serving over 5,000 merchants, HyperPay contributes to the transition to cashless societies. Their innovative technologies assist companies, governments, and SMEs in transitioning from cash-based payments to a more efficient ecosystem.

Founded in 2021 by a group of prominent technology entrepreneurs, Sanad Cash offers user-friendly expense management platforms to streamline corporate processes. Their expertise in this area complements HyperPay's existing offerings, such as mobile payments, ecommerce solutions, and prepaid cards.