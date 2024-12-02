Hyperledger unveils supply chain blockchain project Grid

The initiative is a framework that provides a set of tools particularly suited to supply chain blockchains. The main sponsors are agribusiness company Cargill and two of the maintainers of the Hyperledger Sawtooth blockchain protocol, Intel and Bitwise IO. This is the first project focused on a particular industry.

The project is not an application. Instead, the tools consist of libraries, data models and a software development kit for developing supply chain smart contracts and client interfaces. It uses the javascript-based WebAssembly smart contract engine Sabre.

Hyperledger is often associated with Hyperledger Fabric. But in fact, there are three Hyperledger blockchain protocols – Fabric, Sawtooth and Iroha – and eight other blockchain related projects covering identity, interoperability, smart contracts and other topics.